More Action Headed Your Way From Sin City

In addition to the huge Six-Person Tag Team match pitting Tessa Blanchard, Trey and Tommy Dreamer against Ace Austin and Reno Scum, as well as Michael Elgin vs Eddie Edwards in Match 3 of the Best of 5 Series, there is much more action headed your way from IMPACT’s return to Las Vegas.

Walking Weapon Looking to Get The North Back on Track

Last week on IMPACT!, Ethan Page fell to Fallah Bahh in what many considered a huge upset. Now, the other half of the reigning Tag Team Champions, Josh Alexander, will do battle against Fallah’s tag team partner, TJP. If TJP is able to score the victory over Alexander, he and Fallah could be next in line for a shot at the Tag Team Championships. You can be sure that Alexander will be looking to shut down their momentum and continue their dominance in the tag team division.

Who Will Receive the Golden Opportunity?

When Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie to become the new Knockouts Champion last week, it ushered in a new era in the Knockouts Division. Madison Rayne is using this opportunity to reestablish herself at the top of the mountain and what better way to do so than with a Golden Opportunity Open Challenge. The self-proclaimed locker room leader (LRL for short) claims that she can beat anyone who steps into the ring with her. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, we’ll find out if that’s true.

Rhino Returns to War with oVe

Rhino is no stranger to oVe, having fought many battles with them in the past. Days away from his match with Moose at Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus, he will wage war with them once again when he battles Dave Crist one-on-one. Rhino will be looking to Gore his way into Sacrifice with a victory while oVe will want to regain their footing after the prolonged absence of their leader, Sami Callihan. One thing is for certain, it will be utter chaos when these two meet in Las Vegas.

What happens in Vegas – will be broadcast around the world. Don’t miss IMPACT! from Las Vegas this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.