Must-See Moments: IMPACT! April 14, 2020

Tuesday’s IMPACT! on AXS TV was one of the most shocking episodes yet. Johnny Swinger got taken for a ride by 70-year-old Mike Jackson. Sami Callihan continued to play mind games with his Rebellion opponent Ken Shamrock but this time, they were more disturbing than ever. Taya Valkyrie‘s descent into madness rolled on as she battled the returning Tenille Dashwood. Plus, Hernandez had a dominant in-ring performance and more. Catch up on everything you need to know with the IMPACT! Top 5 Must-See Moments.

