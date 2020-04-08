Must-See Moments: IMPACT! April 7, 2020

Last night’s IMPACT! on AXS TV played host to a huge main event featuring The North defending their Tag Team Championships against World Champion Tessa and Blanchard and Eddie Edwards. Would Tessa and Eddie be able to stay on the same page long enough to win? Or would The North put yet another successful Title defense behind them in their historic reign as Champions? You won’t believe how this one ended.

Plus, hardcore legends Rhino and Tommy Dreamer united in an attempt to push back the wrath of oVe when they battled Jake and Dave Crist in tag team action. The powerful Havok went one-on-one with Madison Rayne. Two of the hottest stars in the X-Division took center stage when Chris Bey collided with Daga. Catch up on all this and much more with the IMPACT! Top 5 Must-See Moments.

