Last Tuesday, IMPACT Wrestling left the wrestling world in awe. Between the shocking conclusion to the Street Fight main event, the heated Tag Team Championship collision and the in-ring debut of an intimidating new Knockout, the road to Slammiversary is proving to be more treacherous than ever!

Catch up on everything you need to know from last week’s IMPACT!, then tune in to a new episode this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.