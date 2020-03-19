Must-See Moments: IMPACT! March 17, 2020

Disaster struck this past Tuesday on IMPACT! from Las Vegas. What was supposed to be a monumental occasion announcing Ken Shamrock as the latest inductee into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame quickly turned to chaos when ICU made their presence felt. TJP and Fallah Bahh received a well-earned opportunity at The North‘s Tag Team Championship. Would they make history as the first-ever Filipino Tag Team Champions? Plus, The Ultimate Finesser Chris Bey made his highly-anticipated debut, Cancel Culture arrived and more. Catch up on everything you need to know with the Top 5 Must-See Moments.

