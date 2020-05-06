Must-See Moments: IMPACT! May 5, 2020

With Rebellion in the rear-view mirror, a new chapter was written last night on IMPACT! Catch up on everything you need to know with the Top 5 Must-See Moments.

See what happened when Willie Mack put his newly-won X-Division Title on the line in a huge three-way main event. Witness The North defend their Tag Team Titles in one of the most unique matches in IMPACT Wrestling history. Tensions were high when Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock and Michael Elgin met face-to-face-to-face in the middle of the ring. Plus, a new Knockout arrived and Suicide was in action against Johnny Swinger.

