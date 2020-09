Last night on AXS TV and Twitch, the landscape of IMPACT Wrestling changed once again. In the main event, Eric Young challenged Eddie Edwards in a personal war for the IMPACT World Title. Heath made his presence felt during Rhino‘s 2-on-1 handicap match against Reno Scum. A Knockout returned to crash Deonna Purrazzo‘s Black Tie Affair.

Catch up on all of this and more with the Top 5 Must-See Moments from last night’s episode.