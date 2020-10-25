New Champions Crowned at Bound For Glory

Three new champions were crowned at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory.

In the main event, Rich Swann overcame the odds to defeat Eric Young and become the new IMPACT World Champion.

The terrifying Su Yung shocked the world when she made her return and defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the Knockouts Championship.

In a chaotic four-way clash, The North regained their spot at the top of the Tag Team division when they defeated the Motor City Machine Guns, The Good Brothers and Ace Austin & Madman Fulton to become the new Tag Team Champions.

What will be the next move for IMPACT Wrestling’s new champions? Find out on IMPACT!, Tuesday nights at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch!

