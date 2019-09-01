Nonstop Action on the Next Episode of IMPACT!

Check out this week’s loaded lineup from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

As Ace Austin‘s X-Division Title defense against Trey at Hard To Kill continues to draw near, he must first step into the ring for singles action against X-Division veteran and former champion Petey Williams on the next episode of IMPACT!. Ace should not take Williams lightly because if he gets caught with a Canadian Destroyer, Ace could be looking at two challengers for the X-Division Title in the near future.

Last week on IMPACT!, TJP made his return as he came to the aid of his friend Fallah Bahh, assisting him in thwarting a post-match attack from the Desi Hit Squad. TJP is eager to return to in-ring action and that’s exactly what he’ll do this week on IMPACT! when he faces Daga. Whoever wins this match will likely move up the rankings in the already stacked X-Division.

On the next episode of IMPACT!, Jordynne Grace looks to tune up for her Knockouts Championship opportunity against reigning Champion Taya Valkyrie and ODB at Hard To Kill. However, this will be no easy task as she steps into the ring with Tenille Dashwood who took Taya to her absolute limit at Bound for Glory. If Tenille is able to defeat Jordynne, how will that effect the Knockouts Title picture going into Hard To Kill on January 12th?

After Joey Ryan was summoned to Wrestler’s Court last week, his sentence will come in the form of a singles match against IMPACT Wrestling newcomer Acey Romero this Tuesday on IMPACT!. Romero came up just short against Moose in his IMPACT! debut but will be determined to turn things around when he goes one-on-one with Joey. There’s one question on the minds of wrestling fans around the world – will Joey make Acey Romero touch it?

Rich Swann and Willie Mack are the new number one contenders to The North‘s Tag Team Championships. They earned this opportunity after yet another incredible performance from Swann when he single handedly won a Tag Team Open after Mack was forced out of the match due to injury. Now, both teams will send a member out for singles action this Tuesday on IMPACT! as Rich Swann battles Ethan Page. Who will gain momentum on the road to Hard To Kill?