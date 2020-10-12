OFFICIAL: Call Your Shot Gauntlet Returns at Bound For Glory

Click here to order Bound for Glory 2020 on pay-per-view!

The unique Call Your Shot Gauntlet returns this year at Bound For Glory.

Two competitors start the match . After a time interval, another will enter the fray. Eliminations occur by throwing your opponent over the top rope. This process will continue until there are only two competitors remaining. The final two will compete in a singles match to be won by pinfall or submission. Whoever scores the victory will earn a future title opportunity of their choosing. If last year’s Call Your Shot Gauntlet taught us anything, it’s that you never know who may show up for this high-stakes contest!

Who will call their shot on the biggest show of the year?