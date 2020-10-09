OFFICIAL: EC3 Battles Moose in Undisclosed Location at Bound For Glory

Click here to order Bound for Glory 2020 on pay-per-view!

After months of mind games and psychological warfare, it all comes down to this.

At Bound For Glory on October 24th, EC3 will battle Moose in an undisclosed location. In order to move forward with his career, EC3 vowed to destroy his past and he did just that when he stole the TNA World Heavyweight Championship from Moose and tossed it off a bridge. Now Moose is more enraged than ever and desperate to put an end to EC3 once and for all.

At the biggest event of the year, who will control their narrative?