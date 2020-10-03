OFFICIAL: Purrazzo vs Rae for Knockouts Title at Bound for Glory

It’s official – after Deonna Purrazzo retained her Knockouts Title against Susie at Victory Road on IMPACT Plus, her next challenger will come in the form of #1 contender Kylie Rae at Bound for Glory. Kylie earned a shot at the Knockouts Title in the huge #1 Contenders Knockouts Gauntlet all the way back at Slammiversary, but was later transported to Wrestle House as Purrazzo run roughshod over the Knockouts division. But now, Kylie Rae is back and ready to challenge the Virtuosa at the biggest event of the year. Will Purrazzo continue her reign of dominance or will Smiley Kylie become Knockouts Champion for the very first time?

BREAKING: The Knockouts Championship match at Bound For Glory is now OFFICIAL! @DeonnaPurrazzo will defend against @IamKylieRae on October 24th LIVE on PPV!



