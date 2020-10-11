OFFICIAL: Sami Callihan Leads Ken Shamrock Into War vs Eddie Edwards

Click here to order Bound for Glory 2020 on pay-per-view!

A new side of Ken Shamrock emerged when he brutally attacked Eddie Edwards just a few weeks ago on IMPACT!, revealing himself as Eddie’s mystery attacker.

We saw signs of remorse on the conscience of Shamrock, but Sami Callihan quickly snapped him back into his destructive state of mind. With his former worst enemy calling the shots, there’s no telling how much chaos Shamrock will unleash on the IMPACT Wrestling roster. What we do know is that Eddie Edwards has a chance at revenge when he collides with Shamrock in a colossal match that is now official for Bound For Glory.

Who will be victorious when these two titans go to war at the biggest event of the year?