Official: Swann Seeks Revenge Against Young at Bound for Glory

News / September 15, 2020 / By

After numerous attacks at the hands of Eric YoungRich Swann will finally get his hands on the World Class Maniac at Bound for Glory. During an emotional speech from Swann earlier tonight on IMPACT!, Eric Young made his way to the ring where he disrespectfully shoved Scott D’amore to the ground. The Executive Vice President had seen enough and made the match official for October 24th on pay-per-view, despite Swann’s injuries. Will Rich Swann exact his revenge and realize his dream of becoming World Champion or will Eric Young put an end to his career once and for all? We find out at the biggest event of the year.

