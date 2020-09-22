OFFICIAL: Young Set to Defend World Title vs Edwards at Victory Road

The World Title match at Bound for Glory is set – or is it? Victory Road returns on Saturday, October 3rd at 8pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus and as revealed earlier tonight on IMPACT!, Eric Young will defend the World Title against Eddie Edwards in a highly-anticipated rematch.

On the September 1st episode of IMPACT!, Eric Young’s plan came to fruition when he defeated Eddie Edwards to become the new World Champion – but he didn’t stop there. After the match, the World Class Maniac brutally attacked the former champ, taking him out of action for several weeks. Since then, Eric Young’s reign of terror has swept over IMPACT Wrestling. After he crossed the line and put his hands on Executive Vice President Scott D’amore, Eddie Edwards made his vengeful return and sent Young running for the hills.

Later in the night, Eddie confronted D’amore and demanded a World Title rematch. Overwhelmed by Young’s heinous actions in recent weeks, he granted Eddie his request. Of course, waiting in the wings is Rich Swann who is currently scheduled to challenge Eric Young for the World Title in the main event of Bound for Glory.

Victory Road has the potential to shake things up on the road to Bound for Glory. Who will walk into BFG as the IMPACT World Champion? Find out Saturday, October 3rd exclusively on IMPACT Plus.