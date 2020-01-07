Road to Hard To Kill with Tessa Blanchard & Daga

Tessa Blanchard arrives in Texas on Wednesday morning for two days of media interviews around the state alongside Daga.



Tessa is, On The Road to HARD TO KILL, set for this Sunday night at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, where the third-generation superstar looks to make pro wrestling history as the first woman to hold the World Championship of a major promotion.

Sami Callihan stands in the way of her dream.

He is, after all, the reigning World Champion — and with oVe by his side, Blanchard has one tall mountain to topple.

Wednesday, January 8