An Update on Events

As a result of the continuing developments regarding COVID-19, Lockdown on March 28 in Windsor, ON and March Breakdown on March 29 in Belleville, MI have been postponed. Please pursue refunds through your original point of purchase.

We continue to monitor the situation actively and are reviewing the recommendations from the appropriate government agencies and local communities, particularly as they relate to There’s No Place Like Home scheduled for April 3 and Rebellion scheduled for April 19.

We will continue to update our plans as the situation evolves. In the meantime, you can still join us on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on AXS TV for IMPACT.