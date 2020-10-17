Prepare For BFG With Two Incredible IMPACT Plus Playlists

What better way to prepare for Bound For Glory, LIVE Saturday, October 24th on Pay-Per-View, than with two new action-packed playlists on IMPACT Plus?

As voted by YOU, the IMPACT Wrestling fans on social media, the top 10 greatest matches in Bound For Glory history are now available to watch completely FREE on IMPACT Plus. Featuring bouts from throughout Bound For Glory’s rich history, don’t miss some of your favorites compete on the biggest stage of the year, such as Sting, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, Decay, The Broken Hardys and more!

The best women’s division in all of professional wrestling takes center stage at the biggest event of the year. Now you can relive the absolute greatest Knockouts matches in Bound For Glory history with this must-see collection. Subscribe to IMPACT Plus today to see first-ever Knockouts Champion Gail Kim, Taya Valkyrie, Awesome Kong, Mickie James, Allie, Angelina Love and more of your favorite Knockouts in action!