PROGRAMMING ALERT – IMPACT! Premieres at 9/8c This Tuesday

PROGRAMMING ALERT – IMPACT! Premieres an Hour Later at 9 pm ET this Tuesday, July 7 on AXS TV & Twitch Following a Special Ringo Starr Birthday Event

Los Angeles – (July 2, 2020) – The next all-new episode of IMPACT! will premiere one hour later than usual on AXS TV and Twitch—at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Tuesday, July 7—on this night only as AXS TV broadcasts the star-studded benefit event Ringo’s Big Birthday Show, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

The hour-long event is hosted by Ringo Starr and Joe Walsh, who welcome friends and fans from across the world as they celebrate Starr’s 80TH Birthday with special performances by Paul McCartney, Ben Harper, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E. and Gary Clark Jr. All proceeds from Ringo’s Big Birthday Show will benefit Black Lives Matter Global Network, The David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid.

After the conclusion of Ringo’s Big Birthday Show, IMPACT! will air in full on AXS TV and Twitch at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, featuring two-hours of hard hitting action as Josh Alexander, one half of Tag-Team Champions The North, squares off with Slammiversary challenger Sami Callihan, and Kylie Rae & Susie face the new team of Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie. Plus, a four-way tag-team battle pits TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. XXXL vs. Reno Scum vs. The Deaners, and Madison Rayne with Johnny Swinger host an all-new edition of Locker Room Talk featuring the most iconic Knockout in history.

Then, IMPACT in 60 highlights the career of former Knockouts Champion Rosemary at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT on AXS TV featuring several of The Demon Assassin’s most memorable matches against Gail Kim and Jade.

On the weekly digital post-show IMPACT: Aftershock, hosts Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs discuss the night’s action and speculate about the impending free agent returns and debuts at Slammiversary. Aftershock airs across IMPACT’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch channels, along with IMPACT Plus, impactwrestling.com and axs.tv.

IMPACT! will return to its usual scheduled time of 8 pm ET/5 pm PT the following week on Tuesday, July 14.

About AXS TV

AXS TV is a leading music, entertainment, and lifestyle television network and digital media company controlled by Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. The Network is widely available on the major cable, satellite, and telco systems as well as on digital platforms including Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, and Philo, and via its YouTube, Facebook, and social media channels. In addition to the U.S., AXS TV is also distributed in Canada and the Caribbean. AXS TV’s programming broadly appeals to a diverse and impassioned fanbase, offering eclectic content that includes concerts and music performances, celebrity interviews, documentaries, special events, and pop culture series. The Network’s signature programs include Dan Rather’s “The Big Interview,” “Rock & Roll Trip With Sammy Hagar,” and “Live From Daryl’s House,” and concert events such as CMA Fest and Farm Aid. The channel is also the home of IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world’s largest entertainment properties. A full list of providers and territories can be found on axs.tv/subscribe. For more information, visit www.axs.tv. Press information is available at axstvmediacenter.com.

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s most significant wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 200 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise, and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including AXS TV and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony Ten 2 and DSport in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, e.tv in Africa, MVStv in Mexico and TAPDMV in the Philippines. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Cindy Ronzoni AXS TV Publicity cronzoni@axs.tv

Sean Grabin AXS TV Publicity sgrabin@axs.tv

Ross Forman IMPACT Wrestling Media Relations rforman@impactwrestling.com



