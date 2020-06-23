Purrazzo Challenges Grace for Knockouts Title at Slammiversary

News / June 23, 2020 / By

As announced earlier tonight on IMPACT!, Jordynne Grace will defend her Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo on July 18th at Slammiversary.

This match came about after The Virtuosa’s recent string of attacks on the reigning Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace. It appears that Purazzo was attempting to bait Grace into putting her Knockouts Title on the line – and she succeeded. What will happen when two of the top Knockouts collide at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the summer? There’s only one way to find out.

Connect

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

Stay Connected

Copyright © 2019 Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC
All Rights Reserved