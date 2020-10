This Saturday at 7pm ET on AXS TV and IMPACT’s digital platforms, the action gets started early on the LIVE Countdown to Glory pre-show. Just one hour before Bound For Glory goes live on the air, don’t miss Dez and Wentz of the Rascalz as they take on The Deaners, Cody and Cousin Jake in tag team action. Who will pick up the first victory of the night at IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest event of the year?