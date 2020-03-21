Real Housewives of Slam Town: Episode 1

On the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Slam Town, Rosemary joins Taya Valkyrie, Holly, Heather and Bunny Moon as they kick off a new season of festivities.

Recently on IMPACT!, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie formed an unexpected bond over their own forms of loss. Rosemary has been trying to cope with the loss of her best friend, the Bunny, inside the Undead Realm. Meanwhile, Taya is still trying to get over her defeat to Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship. Sometimes, opposites attract but will these two polarizing personalities be able to get along in Slam Town?