Rebellion on AXS TV: Night One Preview

Rebellion is now a two-part television event airing April 21 and April 28 on IMPACT! Check out the lineup for Night One this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

Ken Shamrock Get His Hands on Sami Callihan

After weeks of build up, Sami Callihan revealed that he was the man behind the string of ICU hacking incidents when he interrupted Ken Shamrock’s Hall of Fame induction announcement and threw a heinous fireball into his face. Shamrock and Callihan were then involved in a heated war of words on Twitter which ultimately led to IMPACT Wrestling management stepping in and making the match official. Callihan has claimed that, unlike in other wrestling companies, here at IMPACT! Wrestling veterans like Shamrock don’t get to come in and take opportunities away from the young talent – they have to earn their spot. Callihan has not held back when it comes to playing mind games and it has led Shamrock on a path of destruction. What will happen when The World’s Most Dangerous Man gets his hands on the vile Sami Callihan? Find out at Rebellion.

Willie Mack Challenges for the X-Division Title

Willie Mack put himself next in line for a shot at the X-Division Championship by winning a chaotic 8-man Scramble match recently on IMPACT! Since his tag team partner Rich Swann was taken out of action with an ankle injury, Willie has refocused on his singles career instead of finding another partner. But the X-Division Champion and master of mind games, Ace Austin used Swann’s injury to his advantage. During an interview at Swann’s home where he provided an update on his injury status, Ace sent his goons Reno Scum to attack the former X-Division Champion. These sickening actions have lit a fire under Willie but as we saw during a recent 3-on-1 ambush, the numbers advantage is firmly in the hands of Ace Austin and Reno Scum. Can Willie overcome the odds to win his first IMPACT Championship?

Kiera Hogan Welcomes Kylie Rae to IMPACT Wrestling

“Smiley” Kylie Rae has taken IMPACT Wrestling by storm after scoring the victory in her singles debut on IMPACT! While fans and IMPACT Wrestling officials are thrilled to have her join one of the most competitive divisions in all of professional wrestling, the same can’t be said for Kiera Hogan who told Kylie that it’s not all smiles in the Knockouts division. At Rebellion, these two Knockouts will collide in what is set to be Kylie’s toughest test to date. Will Kylie rise to the challenge or will The Girl on Fire make Kylie’s momentum go up in flames?

Dreamer & Rhino Recruit Mystery Partner for Battle with oVe

The war between oVe and the hardcore legends will continue when the two sides compete in six-man tag team action at Rebellion. Representing oVe will be Madman Fulton, Jake and Dave Crist. Opposing them will be Tommy Dreamer, Rhino – and a mystery partner. Who have Dreamer and Rhino recruited to join them in their fight against the heinous group from Dayton, Ohio? There’s only one way to find out – tune in to Rebellion and watch it all unfold.