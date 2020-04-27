Rebellion Night Two Preview

After an incredible Night One, Rebellion continues with Night Two this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

Future of the World Title Revealed

Due to unforeseen circumstances, World Champion Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards were unable to make it to Rebellion for the three-way World Championship match with Michael Elgin. IMPACT Wrestling fans around the world are wondering – what is the future of the World Title? To add fuel to the fire, Michael Elgin claimed that one way or another, he will be World Champion by the time Rebellion is over. All will be revealed at Rebellion Night Two.

Plus, World Champion Tessa Blanchard will participate in an interview to shed some light on the World Title situation.

Knockout Rivals Clash in Full Metal Mayhem

From the Undead Realm to Full Metal Mayhem, Rosemary and Havok will stop at nothing to cast their shadow of dominance over the Knockouts division. While they appeared to be on the same page after putting an apparent end to Father James Mitchell inside the Undead Realm, there’s no telling what these demonic Knockouts will do to each other with tables, ladders, chairs and more at their disposal. One thing is for certain – Full Metal Mayhem is one of the most violent and unforgiving matches in IMPACT Wrestling history. Witness the horror at Rebellion Night Two.

X-Division Free-For-All

The landscape of the X-Division has changed now that Willie Mack sits high atop its throne. Who will step up and build momentum in hopes of receiving a future Title opportunity? Find out when four of the X-Division’s hottest stars in Suicide, Chris Bey, Trey and Rohit Raju battle in a four-way free-for-all at Rebellion Night Two.

Will Joseph Cancel Cousin Jake?

Joseph Ryan was furious after losing to Cody Deaner on a recent episode of IMPACT! Now, the proud Cancel Culture member is looking to rebound when he goes one-on-one with Cousin Jake. Along with RVD and Katie Forbes, Ryan has been adamant on shutting down the toxic masculinity of The Deaners. Will he get the job done at Rebellion Night Two or will Jake prove that anything is possible when you Giv’er?