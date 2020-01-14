Rebellion Returns to PPV This April

After an incredible Hard To Kill pay-per-view event, IMPACT Wrestling revealed their next must-see pay-per-view extravaganza. In April 2020, don’t miss Rebellion as it takes over New York City’s Terminal 5. Stay tuned to IMPACTWrestling.com and our social media channels for more information, including how you can be apart of Rebellion LIVE.

Last year’s Rebellion from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Canada was an unforgettable night of action. Some of those moments include Brian Cage becoming the new World Champion, Gail Kim passing the torch to Tessa Blanchard in a dream match and an absolutely insane Full Metal Mayhem main event you have to see to believe.

Relive Rebellion 2019 on IMPACT Plus. Start your 30-Day Free Trial today.