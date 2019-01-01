Rhino Gores Raven STRAIGHT TO HELL!

What better way to prepare for Sacrifice, February 22nd on IMPACT Plus, than with a classic moment from the first-ever Sacrifice event in 2005? It was on this night that Rhino and Jeff Jarrett battled Raven and Sabu in a violent tag team match for the ages. On today’s Classic Moment, watch Rhino send Raven crashing through a table with a vicious Gore, creating a moment that old-school TNA fans will never forget.

