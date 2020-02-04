Road to Vegas with Tessa Blanchard & Daga

This Friday through Sunday, February 7-9, IMPACT Wrestling returns to Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall for three nights of IMPACT action. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here. But before we get to Sam’s Town, World Champion Tessa Blanchard and Daga will be making media appearances in Las Vegas and you can stay up to date on their Road to Vegas right here on IMPACTWrestling.com.

Wednesday, February 5

Tessa and Daga took over the airwaves as they were special guests on The TC Martin Show, a sports talk program on AM1400 KSHP radio in Las Vegas.

Later on, Tessa and Daga made an appearance at the Boys & Girls Club (Boulder Highway Clubhouse) in Las Vegas. It was there that Tessa led multiple teams to victory in matches of tug of war.

Stay tuned for more updates as Tessa Blanchard and Daga continue on the Road to Vegas.