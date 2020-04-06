Rosemary SCHEMES, Michael Elgin’s WARNING, XXXL ARRIVES!

This week on Backstage, go behind the curtain as the Demon Assassin Rosemary continues to scheme on what her next move in IMPACT Wrestling will be. Michael Elgin sends an ominous warning to World Champion Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards ahead of their three-way clash for the World Title at Rebellion. Plus, brace yourself for the arrival of IMPACT Wrestling’s largest new tag team, Acey Romero and Larry D – now known as XXXL. All this and more on the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling Backstage.

