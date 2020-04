This Tuesday at Rebellion Night Two, Rosemary renews her rivalry with Havok in Full Metal Mayhem. Prepare yourself for this violent collision with this week’s Full Match. Watch Rosemary take on Taya Valkyrie in a Demon’s Dance Match from the April 12, 2018 edition of IMPACT!

Don’t miss any of the action from Rebellion Night Two, this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV.