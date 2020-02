In honor of the return of Sacrifice tonight on IMPACT Plus, we look back to Sacrifice 2008 on today’s Classic Moment. After Gail Kim was victorious in the first-ever Knockouts Ladder Match, Roxxi Laveaux was forced to have her head shaved in what could only be described as humiliating.

