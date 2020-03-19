Shamrock vs Callihan Official for Rebellion

As announced on Twitter, Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan will collide in a huge singles match at Rebellion.

BREAKING: Given the escalation of the situation between @ShamrockKen and @TheSamiCallihan which culminated in the incident on this past week's broadcast, IMPACT management has announced that Shamrock and Callihan will face each other at the Rebellion pay-per-view! pic.twitter.com/JskhV5gFP9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 19, 2020

Before Sami Callihan revealed that he was the man behind the recent string of ICU hacking incidents, he interrupted Ken Shamrock’s Hall of Fame induction announcement and threw a heinous fireball into his face.

Shamrock and Callihan have since been involved in a heated war of words on Twitter which ultimately led to IMPACT Wrestling management stepping in and making the pay-per-view match official. What will happen when The World’s Most Dangerous Man gets his hands on the vile Sami Callihan? Find out at Rebellion.

I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN I AM GOING TO HURT SAMMI CALLIHAN — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 18, 2020

After last nights chicken$!&% attack my eyes will be fine but @TheSamiCallihan won’t. It seems your best efforts to end careers keeps falling short. NOW I’m coming for you, NOW you’re going to bleed…See you soon punk@IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) March 19, 2020