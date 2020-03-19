Shamrock vs Callihan Official for Rebellion

As announced on Twitter, Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan will collide in a huge singles match at Rebellion.
Before Sami Callihan revealed that he was the man behind the recent string of ICU hacking incidents, he interrupted Ken Shamrock’s Hall of Fame induction announcement and threw a heinous fireball into his face.
Shamrock and Callihan have since been involved in a heated war of words on Twitter which ultimately led to IMPACT Wrestling management stepping in and making the pay-per-view match official. What will happen when The World’s Most Dangerous Man gets his hands on the vile Sami Callihan? Find out at Rebellion.