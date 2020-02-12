Six-Person Warfare on IMPACT!

This Tuesday on IMPACT!, it’s the last stop on the road to Sacrifice, February 22nd on IMPACT Plus. Before World Champion Tessa Blanchard goes one-on-one with X-Division Champion Ace Austin in a huge Champion vs Champion Match, the two will do battle in a Six-Person Tag Team Match. Tessa will lead Tommy Dreamer and Trey into battle while Ace teams with his henchmen, Reno Scum. The match at Sacrifice is all about bragging rights – who is the top Champion in IMPACT Wrestling?

Tune in to IMPACT this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch to find out who gains momentum heading into the must-see IMPACT Plus event.