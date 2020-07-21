Slammiversary 2020 Breaks Socials Media Records for IMPACT

Highly-Anticipated Free Agent Reveals and Hard-Hitting Championship Matches Drive Record-Setting Engagement for IMPACT Across Digital Platforms

Nashville – (July 21, 2020) – IMPACT Wrestling was firing on all cylinders Saturday night as Slammiversary 2020 became the company’s biggest live event in years, as demonstrated by social media metrics released. The pay-per-view event on July 18 dominated social media conversations, with #Slammiversary consistently trending No. 1 in the United States on Twitter.

Fueling the conversation and engagement across digital platforms were the long-awaited reveals of free agent wrestling superstars joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster: popular tag teams The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) and the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), former World Champions EC3 and Eric Young, and the self-proclaimed “hottest free agent on the market” Heath. Many of the in-show appearances also garnered individual Twitter trending topics in the U.S.

With every IMPACT title on the line, Slammiversary 2020 saw three new champions crowned in matches that instantly became match-of-the-year contenders: Eddie Edwards winning the main event battle for the vacant IMPACT World Championship, newcomer Deonna Purrazzo defeating Jordynne Grace to capture the Knockouts Championship and Chris Bey claiming the X-Division Championship with his victory over Willie Mack.

“IMPACT Wrestling captured the world’s attention on Saturday night,” said IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. “Slammiversary 2020 was the result of two-and-a-half years of hard work by our incredible team and talented roster, along with new additions who have decided to bet on IMPACT.”

On Twitter, Slammiversary 2020 smashed IMPACT’s record for single-day total impressions (Slammiversary 2018), nearly doubling the previous record by 97 percent. Leading the day was the exclusive midnight video announcement of The Good Brothers, which quickly became IMPACT’s best performing tweet of all time, while tweets showcasing Motor City Machine Gun’s return and Purrazzo’s title win now rank as their fifth and sixth best, respectively.

Instagram engagement for Slammiversary 2020 saw a 172 percent increase in single-day total likes compared the previous record (Hard To Kill 2020), as video posts about EY’s return and Heath’s debut grew into IMPACT’s top two most-liked posts ever.

During the month leading up to Slammiversary 2020, IMPACT’s YouTube Channel saw its total views rise by 26.5 percent and total watch time grow by 32 percent. The channel, which already ranks as the No. 2 most-subscribed wrestling account on the platform, added over 100 thousand new subscribers, marking a 20% rise in monthly subscriber rate.

IMPACT Wrestling showcases hard-hitting, high-flying action every week in the U.S. with IMPACT! on AXS TV and Twitch, premiering the two-hour flagship series Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. During the Slammiversary broadcast, IMPACT announced the date for its next live event Bound For Glory 2020, set for Saturday, Oct. 24 on pay-per-view.

Viewers across the globe can watch IMPACT Wrestling content on a variety of platforms and devices including the IMPACT Plus SVOD service and digital channel for $7.99 a month; on the promotion’s highlight-packed YouTube Channel; and on twitch.tv. IMPACT Wrestling is broadcast globally in over 120 countries.

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s most significant wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 200 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise, and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, including AXS TV and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony Ten 2 and DSport in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, e.tv in Africa, MVStv in Mexico and TAPDMV in the Philippines. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc.

