Learn more about IMPACT Week on AXS TV!

The first-ever IMPACT Week on AXS TV kicks off with Talk N’ Shop: Full Keg – a special edition of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows’ top-rated podcast.

Before The Good Brothers crack open a few cold ones, take a sneak peak at what is sure to be an outrageous evening, this Tuesday at 10pm ET immediately following IMPACT! on AXS TV.