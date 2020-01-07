Stacked Lineup for Bash at the Brewery 2

This Friday at 9p.m. ET on IMPACT+, don’t miss Bash at the Brewery 2 in partnership with RCW. Anything can and will happen just two nights away from Hard To Kill on pay-per-view. Tickets for this event are sold out so be sure to join us on IMPACT+. Start your 30-Day Free Trial today and experience the action.

Chaos Brewing in Elimination Tag Featuring Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard

Before they clash in a historic bout for the World Championship at Hard To Kill, Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard will battle it out in an 8 Person Elimination Tag. Callihan will team with his loyal oVe followers in Madman Fulton, Jake and Dave Crist. Tessa will join forces with Brian Cage, Rich Swann and Willie Mack, who have all aided her in her war against oVe. Momentum is everything going into a title defense so you can bet Callihan and Blanchard will be looking to send each other a message at the brewery.

RVD & Eddie Edwards Face Off for First Time Ever

At Hard To Kill, RVD goes one-on-one with Brian Cage for the first time ever but that won’t be his only history making match of the weekend. Two nights before at Bash at the Brewery 2, RVD collides with Eddie Edwards in another first time ever matchup. Eddie must also be cautious in this bout as he prepares to battle Michael Elgin with the Call Your Shot Trophy on the line at Hard To Kill.

Knockout Rivals Clash at the Brewery

Before longest-reigning Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie puts her title on the line in a three-way match at Hard To Kill, she must take to the ring for singles action against one of her challengers, Jordynne Grace. If Jordynne can upset the champion before she and ODB challenge Taya for the Knockouts Title on pay-per-view, it will go a long way in building momentum for the bout. On the other hand, Taya will be looking shut Jordynne down and potentially get into her head just two nights away from Jordynne’s title opportunity.

XXX-Division Champion in Action Against Wentz

X-Division Champion and IMPACT Wrestling’s resident adult film star Ace Austin is scheduled to defend his X-Division Title against Trey of the Rascalz at Hard To Kill. But before he gets there, he must go through another Rascalz member in Wentz. After Ace crossed the line and looked to build a far too personal relationship with Trey’s mom, Wentz will be looking to get revenge for his close friend.

Michael Elgin & Joey Ryan Go One-on-One

Joey Ryan is bringing his unique style of offense to Bash at the Brewery 2 but he has a tough task in front of him when he steps into the ring with Michael Elgin. Big Mike has his sights set on the World Championship as he prepares to face Eddie Edwards for the Call Your Shot Trophy at Hard To Kill. However, it would be a mistake for Elgin to underestimate Joey, who has stood toe-to-toe with some of IMPACT Wrestling’s top talents.

Kongo Kong Returns to Face Fallah in BIG Battle

Tune in to Bash at the Brewery 2 on IMPACT+ to witness the return of one of IMPACT Wrestling’s most menacing forces, Kongo Kong. Standing on the opposite side of the ring will be another large individual in Fallah Bahh. Lately, TJP has been coaching Fallah to get in the best shape of his career. Will it be enough to escape the wrath of Kong?

The North vs The Rascalz in Tag Team Showcase

The North were voted IMPACT Wrestling’s tag team of the year in the 2019 Year End Awards. Now, they will look to continue their dominance when they face Dez & Trey of the Rascalz in a tag team match at Bash at the Brewery 2. The North cannot afford a loss as they look to gear up for their Tag Team Championship defense against Rich Swann and Willie Mack at Hard To Kill. Will the Rascalz play spoiler?

Rhino & Mahabali Shera Set to Collide

You would be hard-pressed to find two more intense individuals on the IMPACT Wrestling roster than Rhino and Mahabali Shera. At Bash at the Brewery 2, that intensity will come to a head when these two meet in singles action. Will the Desi Hit Squad make their presence felt or will Rhino Gore Shera on the way to his match with Moose at Hard To Kill?