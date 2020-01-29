Susie Steps Into the Ring with Rosemary

This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Susie will make her in-ring debut when she takes on the mysterious Rosemary. This will be no ordinary match, however. Instead, Rosemary will be looking to transform Susie from a confused individual into a fighting warrior when they compete in a friendly exhibition match.

After escaping the clutches of Father James Mitchell and Havok, Susie revealed that she is still unsure of what she’s been seeking since making her return to IMPACT Wrestling. Rosemary stated that what she’s been looking for may not be amidst the battle but the battle itself.

If there’s one match that’s tough to predict, it’s this one. Tune in at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch to see it for yourself.