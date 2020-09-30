Tag Team Division Explodes at BFG & Victory Road

On the road to Bound for Glory, IMPACT Wrestling’s stacked tag team division has erupted into total chaos. Over the last several weeks, the Good Brothers, the Rascalz and The North have all vied for a Tag Team Championship opportunity – and they’re all going to get one. As announced on Press Pass, the Motor City Machine Guns will defend those titles against all three teams in a huge four-way match at Bound for Glory.

But before we get there, a member from each team will battle it out in a free-for-all this Saturday at Victory Road. Ace Austin, Karl Anderson, Alex Shelley or Josh Alexander – who will gain momentum heading into one of the biggest Tag Team Championship matches of all time?