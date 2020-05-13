Breaking: Tasha Steelz Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

The newest Knockout on the IMPACT Wrestling roster is ready to bring the heat in her own form and fashion.

Welcome, Tasha Steelz!

“I feel great signing with Impact,” she said. “I have been working extremely hard for this moment and, in my mind, I’m saying, ‘It’s about damn time!’ I’ve been watching Impact Wrestling for a long time, following everything Impact has been doing over the years and the amazing talent (on the roster). I feel I can bring a different flavor to the Knockouts Division.

“The Knockouts Division has amazing, talented women with different types of styles, backgrounds, and personalities.”

Steelz made her IMPACT debut in a Knockouts Battle Royal about a year ago in Philadelphia.

On IMPACT May 12, she went one-on-one against Kylie Rae.

“Tasha Steelz is a young, ambitious, dedicated, hard-working, competitive, athletic, outspoken tomboy from Newark, N.J., with a lot of swag,” she said. “Tasha Steelz is not a gimmick, not a character, She is the Boricua Bad Ass, the Culture Queen, the Brightest Star in the Sky.”

Steelz comes from a single-parent home who said her mom “always taught me (that) you had to be both book and street-smart in order to survive.” So, she always stands up for what she believes in.

“Tasha Steelz is a fighter with a strong attitude and is very protective of the ones closest to me,” she said. “I like to prove people who doubt me wrong, both in and out of the ring.”

Steelz was trained by Damian Adams at Team Adams in Wharton, N.J., starting in September 2015. Her first match was about a year later.

She has wrestled for Ring Of Honor, House Of Hardcore, Rise/Shimmer, and other promotions throughout North America.

“My short-term goals were achieved by being signed (by IMPACT),” she said. “I know I can show everyone who has not heard of me why I am who I say I am.”

More From Tasha Steelz

Long-term Goals:

“Being able to provide for myself (and) my family (because) family always comes first. I also want to become the best female athlete, period. I don’t just want to be in the talks of ‘Who’s the best female wrestler?’ I want to be in talks of who’s the best female athlete. When I retire, I want people to say that I’ve done it all, that I’ve achieved every goal I set out to achieve, won every title, made history for my culture, inspired others just as people inspired me. I want to be able to go back to where I came from and have my community and my family be proud of everything I’ve done in my career.”

Analysis of the Knockouts Division:

“Over the years, the Knockouts Roster has had a list of incredible women – Hall of Famers, future Hall of famers, women I admired and watched on TV as an upcoming wrestler myself. I am honored to be among such an incredible roster and look forward to adding my abilities and creativity to such a talented roster.”

Reigning Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace:

“I have a lot of respect for Jordynne and we are no strangers to each other. I think she’s great, powerful, very athletic, but as champion of the Knockouts Division, she also has a target on her back. She has the title belt that every woman on the roster wants and will stop at nothing to get, including myself, so I am really looking forward to seeing her sometime soon.”

Kiera Hogan:

“Kiera is a close friend of mine. We’ve known each other for a while and always have each other’s back, no matter what. I love her and am happy to be in the same locker room as her. She’s amazingly talented, beautiful, smart, strong-minded, fierce, and just a total package. I couldn’t be more happier watching her killing it at IMPACT and as much as everyone has seen Kiera over the years, I feel because she’s been taking the back seat for too long following others, nobody has seen the real ‘Girl on Fire’ yet, but I know all of that is about to change real soon.”

What led you to pro wrestling:

“I am a competitive person, most of the people in my family are. I was always into sports and fitness. I played basketball, softball, competed in track & field … pretty much if I was able to play it, I went and did it. I also admired and watched boxing, MMA, and wrestling so much that I knew no matter what I did, I wanted to be a professional athlete or at least work in that field. I was hooked on wrestling as a kid. I had my mind set on wanting to become a professional wrestler and performing like some of my favorites I watched on TV every week. Plus, I used to get into some fights growing up, so I figured I can do this style of fighting and not get into any trouble. “

First wrestling show attended:

“I can’t remember the date, but it was around 1999, a WWE live event that my mom took me and my cousin to in East Rutherford, N.J. It was the best experience for me because I got to share it with my cousin who I grew up watching wrestling with and my mom who is also a wrestling fan herself.”

Finishing move:

“My finisher is a springboard bulldog I like to call HKD, aka, Hard Knocks Drop. I also have the best cutter in the business, the OKURRR!”

And finally:

“I am the Culture Queen, the Boricua Bad Ass and the brightest star in the sky. I’m coming for everything they said I wouldn’t have!”