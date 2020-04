Things are about to get weird and quite frankly, a little bit uncomfortable on this edition of IMPACT Wrestling Backstage. Watch Taya Valkyrie use John E Bravo‘s body as target practice. Rosemary‘s soul-searching continues as she encounters a Swinger who’s all sauced up. Plus, the Treehouse gets too cramped for the Rascalz‘ comfort. Put on your credentials, you’re headed backstage.