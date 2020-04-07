Tessa Blanchard Prepares for COLOSSAL Tag Team Title Main Event

Before World Champion Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards challenge The North for the Tag Team Championships tonight on IMPACT!, take a special first look as they prepare for this huge main event.

The question that has been on the minds of wrestling fans around the world will be answered – can Tessa and Eddie cooperate long enough to pry the Tag Team Championships away from the history-making title holders, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander? If they can, we could see Tag Team Champions competing against each other, with the addition of Michael Elgin, in the highly-anticipated three-way World Title match at Rebellion.

Speaking of Elgin, what role will he play in tonight’s IMPACT! from Atlanta, Georgia? Watch it all unfold at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.