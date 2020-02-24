Tessa Earns X-Division Title Shot

Just announced on Twitter: Due to Tessa Blanchard‘s victory over Ace Austin in the Champion vs Champion Match at Sacrifice, Tessa will now face Ace with the X-Division Title on the line this Tuesday on IMPACT!.

After Sacrifice went off the air, Ace confronted Scott D’amore and demanded a World Title match against Tessa because he “thrives under pressure”. Scott did make a Championship match but instead of Tessa’s World Title being on the line, it will be Ace Austin’s X-Division Title that is up for grabs.

.@The_Ace_Austin has DEMANDED another match against @Tess_Blanchard, this time with the title on the line.



Well he'll get it TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV – with the X-Division Championship on the line! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/qJoT4rBZt6 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2020

Don’t miss IMPACT! this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.