Tessa Earns X-Division Title Shot

Just announced on Twitter: Due to Tessa Blanchard‘s victory over Ace Austin in the Champion vs Champion Match at Sacrifice, Tessa will now face Ace with the X-Division Title on the line this Tuesday on IMPACT!.
After Sacrifice went off the air, Ace confronted Scott D’amore and demanded a World Title match against Tessa because he “thrives under pressure”. Scott did make a Championship match but instead of Tessa’s World Title being on the line, it will be Ace Austin’s X-Division Title that is up for grabs.
