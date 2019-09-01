The Action Never Ends on Twitch

Did you know that you can watch IMPACT Wrestling 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for free? It’s real, it’s damn real and it’s all on our Twitch channel. Subscribe for exclusive benefits including ad-free viewing (with limited exceptions), unique badges and more. In addition to our 24/7 stream and monthly live events you can’t see anywhere else, here’s a look at some of the amazing weekly content you can enjoy featuring your favorite IMPACT Wrestling personalities:

Havok’s Hangout – Mondays at 4p.m. ET

Would you believe us if we told you the terrifying Havok plays video games in her spare time? Well, she does and you can come along for the ride. Every Monday at 4p.m. ET, don’t miss Havok’s Hangout as she plays through some of the hottest video games around. Interact with the former Knockouts Champion, experience the game with her and most of all, just hangout.

Watch LIVE: Havok’s Hangout | Episode 12 from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv

IMPACT! – Tuesdays at 8p.m. ET

If you don’t subscribe to AXS TV, you can still watch new episodes of IMPACT live every Tuesday at 8p.m. ET on Twitch. Join fans from around the world as you experience the unrelenting action that only IMPACT Wrestling can provide. During commercial breaks, subscribers can enjoy live cut-ins from Melissa Santos as she interacts with fans and weighs in on everything that’s going down.

Xplosion – Wednesdays at 7p.m. ET

Get ready for an Xplosion of action every Wednesday at 7p.m. ET. Watch the latest episodes of Xplosion on Twitch featuring exclusive matches, in-depth interviews with IMPACT Wrestling stars, classic matches, IMPACT highlights and more. Xplosion truly has it all for hardcore IMPACT Wrestling fans.

IMPACT Plus Playback – Wednesdays at 8p.m. ET

What’s better than watching classic content from the IMPACT Wrestling archives? Watching it with Josh Alexander and Jade Chung. Immediately following Xplosion on Wednesday nights, the action continues as IMPACT Plus Playback takes over Twitch. Each week, Josh and Jade relax with the fans and enjoy some of the best and worst events in history.

Watch IMPACT Plus Playback: December 11th, 2019 from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv

Behind the Lights – Thursdays at 4p.m. ET

Behind the Lights is a studio show like no other. Join George the Iceman every Thursday afternoon as he chats all things IMPACT on Twitch. He will break down the latest IMPACT highlights, look ahead to the future and analyze classic content. Plus, look out for special guest appearances from IMPACT Wrestling stars.

Watch Behind the Lights: December 12 with Dave Crist from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv

What are you waiting for? The action is happening right now on IMPACT Wrestling’s Twitch channel.