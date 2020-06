Witness the Opening to the Legendary First Ever TNA Pay-Per-View

IMPACT Wrestling’s 18th anniversary celebration continues with this special look at the opening moments of the first ever TNA Pay-Per-View event. Featuring stars like Ken Shamrock, AJ Styles, Ricky Steamboat, Jerry Lynn and more, this event is truly legendary!

