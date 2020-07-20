The North Become Longest Reigning Champions in IMPACT History

The North have once again made history. After defeating Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan at Slammiversary, they have surpassed Taya Valkyrie‘s Knockouts Championship reign of 377 days and with that, they are now the longest reigning champions in IMPACT Wrestling history. That’s right, nobody has ever held any other championship for longer than they have been IMPACT World Tag Team Champions.

This Tuesday on IMPACT!, The North defend their gold against the Motor City Machine Guns, who made their shocking return at Slammiversary. Don’t miss any of the action at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.