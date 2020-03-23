The North Make History

Congratulations to the current reigning IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The North. Having held the Tag Team Titles for an astonishing 262 days, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander can now call themselves the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in IMPACT Wrestling history.

Over the last several months, The North have overcome challengers of all shapes and sizes. Their now history-making run began when they defeated LAX at Bash at the Brewery on IMPACT Plus. There’s only one question left to ask about The North – is there anyone who can stop them?

