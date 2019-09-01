This Week on IMPACT – December 10, 2019

It was a jam-packed weekend in IMPACT Wrestling as the stars hit the road for two huge events. On Saturday, No Surrender on IMPACT+ took over Dayton, Ohio which was headlined by Sami Callihan retaining his World Championship in a competitive bout against Rich Swann. On Sunday, Motown Showdown on Twitch rolled into Belleville, Michigan which also saw Callihan hold onto the gold in a match against Rhino. With those two title defenses behind him, the main event of Hard To Kill, January 12th on pay-per-view is now set. It will be Sami Callihan defending the IMPACT World Championship against Tessa Blanchard.

However, there is still a lot of business to be taken care of before we get to Dallas for Hard To Kill and it starts this Tuesday on IMPACT. Tune in at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch to watch it unfold.

Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard have chosen each other’s opponents for singles bouts in a pick your poison scenario.

Tessa Blanchard vs Madman Fulton

Callihan’s intentions became crystal clear when he picked Madman Fulton to go one-on-one with Tessa Blanchard this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV. He wants Fulton to wear down or completely eliminate the number one contender, making his night at Hard To Kill a whole lot easier. Fulton is by far the most physically dominant member of oVe and there’s no telling what carnage he will unleash on Tessa tonight. Of course, Tessa is no stranger to overcoming the odds. Don’t count her out as she could very well shock the world once again by defeating Fulton in the middle of the ring.

Sami Callihan vs Ken Shamrock

On the flip side, Tessa has gone off the board with her selection and picked the World’s Most Dangerous Man and MMA legend Ken Shamrock as Callihan’s opponent tonight in New York City. It’s safe to say that nobody saw this one coming, especially Sami Callihan. Now, Callihan must prepare for an opponent he has never faced before. Don’t forget that Shamrock took Moose to his limits at Bound for Glory just a couple of months ago and will likely be as focused as ever when he steps into the ring with the World Champion. This match also presents a threat to Callihan’s World Title reign because if Shamrock defeats him, that may earn Shamrock a future shot at the title.

RVD vs Rhino – Old School Rules Match w/ Tommy Dreamer as Guest Referee

RVD is back and Rhino is furious. RVD took an extended vacation not long after he betrayed Rhino in their Tag Team Championship match at Bound for Glory. Alongside Katie Forbes, RVD promised a quick return – only to delay week after week. Last week on IMPACT, RVD finally stepped back into an IMPACT ring when the action emanated from New York City. However, it wasn’t for a match. Instead, he gave us a peak into his mind and explained how other professional wrestlers have stolen his moves in an attempt to be him. At that point, Rhino had heard enough and charged the ring for an attack. It was broken up by security but that won’t be the case tonight when RVD and Rhino meet in an Old School Rules Match with Tommy Dreamer as special referee.

Tag Team Open to Determine No 1 Contenders for Tag Team Championships

Tonight on IMPACT, we find out who will challenge The North for the Tag Team Championships at Hard To Kill. In one corner, you have Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Swann was close to becoming World Champion on multiple occasions at No Surrender. Although he ultimately came up short, he proved himself as one of the top athletes in IMPACT Wrestling today. In another corner, you have Jake and Dave Crist of oVe. Having held the tag team titles before, they know what it takes to be at the top of the tag team division. Then, there’s Dez and Wentz of the Rascalz. Their unique style of offense has brought them close to becoming champions in the past. Lastly, we have Reno Scum who are looking to build momentum in IMPACT’s competitive tag division. The combatants are four highly-skilled teams, all with a legitimate shot at dethroning the reigning champs.

Moose vs Acey Romero

After an impressive debut in the X-Division Title Ladder Match at Bound for Glory, Acey Romero returns tonight on IMPACT. However, he has a tough task in front of him as he steps into the ring with the dominant Moose. There are certain matches where you should brace for impact and without a doubt, this is one of them. The action will be thunderous when these two giants meet in New York City. With all the bragging Moose has done lately about being the greatest multi-sport athlete of all time, a victory would surely put an exclamation mark on those statements. Romero will be looking to play spoiler and make a huge name for himself by picking up the win.

Don’t miss IMPACT tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.