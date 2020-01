What a night it was this past Sunday at Hard To Kill on pay-per-view. We saw an action-packed card with no shortage of breathtaking action and historic moments. Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the best shots from ringside in this edition of Through the Lens.

Ken Shamrock Conquers the Madman

Shamrock enters this match in arguably the best shape of his career.

oVe never travels alone.

Fulton doesn’t play nice.

Shamrock continues to defy time and even gravity.

Where there’s one member of oVe, there’s always another right around the corner.

Have we ever seen Fulton in this much agony?

Ace Stays on Top in the XXX-Division

Trey is all business tonight.

X-Division Champion in the house.

What goes up must come down.

Watch your back.

You may not like him but you have to – actually, never mind.

You don’t mess with somebody’s mom.

Taya Triumphs in Triple Threat

Jordynne Grace debuts new gear for this huge matchup.

ODB makes her long-awaited return to IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view.

The longest-reigning champ is here.

This is what Taya thinks of the rest of the Knockouts Division.

The moment Taya realized what was about to happen.

Taya gives new meaning to Wera Loca.

Taya’s Knockouts Title reign is Hard To Kill.

RVD Steals the Whole Dam Show







The most controversial couple in wrestling.

All eyes are on the Machine.

Brace for IMPACT.

Daga has the back of Brian Cage.

El Jefe soars.

Let the celebration begin.

Eddie Reclaims his Trophy

Call Your Shot is more than just a trophy.

Eddie’s crazy and we love him for it.

Sacrificing it all for a shot at the World Title.

Let’s go for a ride.

Heads up!

Reunited at last.

Moose Rules the Animal Kingdom

Enter Moose.

Who’s the man?

Throw out the rulebook .

Oooh yeah.

Disaster strikes for the official.

On this night, No Jackahmmer Needed defeats the Gore.

No Backing Down from Willie Mack

Due to Rich Swann’s injury, Willie Mack will go it alone.

The Tag Team Champions are as united as ever.

Page saves the day.

Jaw = dropped.

Willie almost wins the Tag Titles on his own.

But in the end, The North escape with the victory.

Tessa Blanchard. World Champion.