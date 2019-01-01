TJP & Vikingo Soar, Tessa Responds to Ace & More

The hits keep on coming this Tuesday on IMPACT! from Mexico City.

First, TJP is set to collide with Vikingo in what is sure to be a high-flying collision. Last week on IMPACT!, Vikingo scored the upset victory over one half of the Tag Team Champions Josh Alexander. Vikingo has a legitimate claim to be next in line for a shot at the Tag Team Championships but if TJP is able to defeat him on Tuesday, he could also earn a future Title shot for him and his partner Fallah Bahh.

World Champion Tessa Blanchard is set to respond to the comments made by X-Division Champion Ace Austin last week. Ace gave everyone a history lesson on his recent string of victories, including one where he defeated the team of Tessa and Trey, alongside Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie. Ace also brought up his Bound for Glory moment where he knocked off Tessa and others to win the X-Division Championship in a high-stakes Ladder Match. Ace claims that he’s the better champion – a statement that will not go unanswered by Tessa.

