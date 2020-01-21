TNA Returns for One Night Only

Calling all TNA fans. On Friday, April 3rd at 7pm ET, IMPACT Wrestling steps into the time machine and becomes Total Nonstop Action Wrestling for a must-see one night only event. TNA: There’s No Place Like Home goes down at WrestleCon in Tampa during one of the craziest weekends in professional wrestling.

Tickets go on sale on Monday at 12pm EST at https://t.co/6BISigVGvG! pic.twitter.com/o19R8OVO4z — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 16, 2020

Tickets will go on sale Monday, January 20th at 12pm ET at WrestleCon.com. If you can’t be there in person, you can still watch the action on the LIVE Fite.TV broadcast.

Stay tuned to IMPACTWrestling.com and our social media channels for more news on TNA: There’s No Place Like Home in the coming months.