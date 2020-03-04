TNA Special Premiering March 31 on AXS TV

IMPACT WRESTLING TURNS BACK THE CLOCK FOR A ‘TOTAL NONSTOP ACTION’ SPECIAL ON AXS TV PREMIERING TUESDAY, MARCH 31 AT 10 PM ET/7 PM PT AFTER ‘IMPACT!’

The TNA Special Sets the Stage for IMPACT Wrestling’s Upcoming ‘TNA: There’s No Place Like Home’ Live Pay-Per-View Broadcast Friday, April 3

Los Angeles, CA (March 4, 2020) – Relive the glory years of Total Nonstop Action (TNA) as it returns to television for the first time in years with an all-new one-night special on AXS TV premiering Tuesday, March 31 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, immediately following the weekly flagship series IMPACT! at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Complete with classic branding from the TNA era of IMPACT Wrestling (2002-2017), the hour-long showcase will highlight TNA talent as they march toward the Friday, April 3 TNA: There’s No Place Like Home pay-per-view special exclusively on FITE.TV.

This special marks the first time AXS TV has premiered IMPACT Wrestling programming during the Tuesday night 10 pm hour.

Fans can join the conversation on social media using #TNAonAXSTV.

IMPACT Wrestling is one of the world’s most significant wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 300 hours of original content annually across television and digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in creating premium content, events, products, merchandise, and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT!, is broadcast globally, on AXS TV and Twitch in the United States, Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Sony, ESPN and DSport in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, e.tv in Africa, MVStv in Mexico and TAPDMV in the Philippines. IMPACT Wrestling is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc.

